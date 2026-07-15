Williams Grand Prix Technologies Launches Superyacht Battery System

Williams Grand Prix Technologies has entered the marine sector with the launch of the ES10M, a battery system developed for superyachts, support and explorer vessels, hybrid propulsion applications, and refit programs. The launch marks the company's first dedicated marine product.

Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, alongside the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, Williams Grand Prix Technologies draws on its motorsport engineering performance experience.

The ES10M is a scalable battery system with multiple uses for the marine sector. The modular architecture and voltage range suits a broad range of vessel types and configurations.

The ES10M delivers 200 Wh/kg gravimetric energy density and 325 Wh/l volumetric density at the module level. Each module stores 9.8 kWh at 50.4V and weighs 48.8 kg, while the system architecture scales from 39 kWh to 4.2 MWh and from 201.6V to 907.2V. It is built to withstand thermal, vibration, and ingress challenges.

Williams Grand Prix Technologies has built the ES10M around a layered safety architecture that is central to the design. Thermal grade materials and a carefully selected cell format limit cell-to-cell propagation, while an integrated gas management system is designed for controlled venting that keeps crew and engineering spaces safe during abnormal conditions.

The system carries an IP67 ingress protection rating at module level and has been designed to maritime-grade EMI/EMC standards. Lloyd's Register class compliance is in progress.