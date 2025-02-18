Wind Tech: Econowind Secures €1 Million Investment

Dutch company Econowind, based in Zeewolde, has secured €1 million in development capital from Invest International to advance and test its VentoFoil XL, a 24-30 meter high steel wind sail inspired by aviation technology. Like airplane wings, these innovative sails are designed for large vessels, harnessing wind power to reduce fuel consumption and reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15%.

Econowind has been producing smaller VentoFoils for coastal shipping for several years. With the introduction of the XL model, the company aims to expand into the deep-sea shipping market, strengthening its position as a global leader in sustainable maritime technology. The first of two XL prototypes is expected to be fully developed and tested within the next two years. In addition to development capital, Invest International has also provided export financing to support Econowind’s growth.

Econowind has already manufactured 10- and 16-meter VentoFoils for coastal vessels. Now, the larger 24-30 meter XL sails will enter the market, targeting deep-sea shipping, which includes 50,000 vessels worldwide. These ships spend extended periods at sea, consuming significant amounts of fuel. The larger sails will deliver greater fuel savings and further reduce environmental impact. Designed and manufactured in Zeewolde, the VentoFoil XL will soon be deployed on ships worldwide, contributing to greener maritime transport.

The newly secured funding will support the design, development, and construction of two VentoFoil XL prototypes. These will undergo extensive testing on both land and sea to evaluate performance and safety, forming the basis for regulatory approval. While the project is set for completion in the summer of 2027, Econowind is already engaged in discussions with potential customers.