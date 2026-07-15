Windcat, Ørsted Extend CTV Partnership

Windcat has secured long-term contracts with Ørsted to provide crew transfer vessel (CTV) services supporting the offshore wind developer's operations from Grimsby in northeast England.

The agreements, which began in June, have a firm term of five years with options for extension.

Under the contracts, Windcat will continue supplying seven crew transfer vessels that support Ørsted's Generation UK Hub, which operates and maintains six offshore wind farms from Grimsby's Royal Docks.

The vessels were already operating on Ørsted's UK offshore wind projects under previous agreements. Windcat said Ørsted opted to replace those arrangements with new long-term contracts covering the entire fleet, citing the company's operational performance, safety standards and service delivery.

The fleet comprises four 12-passenger vessels and three 24-passenger vessels.

“Ørsted's long term commitment to charter seven of our vessels to support their UK Hub is a testament to the high-class services we provide.

“With four 12-seater vessels and three high performance 24 seater vessels they have a versatile fleet that ensures high accessibility and flexibility. The partnership supports the ongoing delivery of safe, reliable and efficient offshore operations,” said Willem van der Wel, Managing Director at Windcat Workboats.

“Ørsted and Windcat have a long-standing relationship. We’re pleased to extend our partnership with these seven vessels. This extension reinforces our commitment to safe, efficient operations and to delivering clean energy to communities across the UK,” added Mark Hickson, Head of Nearshore, Generation UK at Ørsted.