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Thursday, October 1, 2026

Windward Intelligence Report: October 1

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 1, 2026

© Windward

© Windward

Windward is publishing intelligence reports on the crisis in the Gulf as the situation develops. 

From today’s brief:

  • Three Chinese state-linked vessels ran survey work over Pacific cable corridors, covering the Guam cable hub, the Japan to U.S. cables east of Japan, and the Luzon Strait.
  • In northern Europe, two sanctioned tankers that loaded at Primorsk a day apart ran matching drift-and-reposition loiters over the gas pipelines feeding St Fergus, the terminal supplying 25 to 50% of Britain's gas, while two Russian-flagged tugs spent the month over Kattegat and Skagerrak cable corridors, one towing a barge fitted with a seabed excavator.
  • Off Canada, a Russian trawler with an IUU citation history is working directly above five transatlantic cables in an area it has never fished before. 

Full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1opA-pIo00VnEXvhBpCnj4YSZcPcRGFHq/view?usp=drive_link

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