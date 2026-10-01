Windward Intelligence Report: October 1
Windward is publishing intelligence reports on the crisis in the Gulf as the situation develops.
From today’s brief:
- Three Chinese state-linked vessels ran survey work over Pacific cable corridors, covering the Guam cable hub, the Japan to U.S. cables east of Japan, and the Luzon Strait.
- In northern Europe, two sanctioned tankers that loaded at Primorsk a day apart ran matching drift-and-reposition loiters over the gas pipelines feeding St Fergus, the terminal supplying 25 to 50% of Britain's gas, while two Russian-flagged tugs spent the month over Kattegat and Skagerrak cable corridors, one towing a barge fitted with a seabed excavator.
- Off Canada, a Russian trawler with an IUU citation history is working directly above five transatlantic cables in an area it has never fished before.
Full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1opA-pIo00VnEXvhBpCnj4YSZcPcRGFHq/view?usp=drive_link