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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Windward Intelligence Report: October 8

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 8, 2026

© Windward

© Windward

Windward publishes quarterly intelligence reports tracking developments across global shipping.

From the Q3 report:

  • Four navies struck merchant ships, including Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.
  • Iranian attacks in the Middle East Gulf doubled to 45. Black Sea attacks quadrupled to about 86.
  • The Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi-linked shipping, and Bab el-Mandeb traffic fell by a quarter.
  • The Gulf recorded at least 12 conflict-related oil spills
  • Falsely flagged ships are up 39% since January. Russia reflagged 84 dark fleet tankers to its own register in a single quarter

Full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LqDAwEmPJ96qVLZ4BBUdIc-rHXN6azV-/view?usp=drive_link

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