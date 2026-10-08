Windward Intelligence Report: October 8
Windward publishes quarterly intelligence reports tracking developments across global shipping.
From the Q3 report:
- Four navies struck merchant ships, including Iran, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.
- Iranian attacks in the Middle East Gulf doubled to 45. Black Sea attacks quadrupled to about 86.
- The Houthis declared a blockade on Saudi-linked shipping, and Bab el-Mandeb traffic fell by a quarter.
- The Gulf recorded at least 12 conflict-related oil spills
- Falsely flagged ships are up 39% since January. Russia reflagged 84 dark fleet tankers to its own register in a single quarter
Full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LqDAwEmPJ96qVLZ4BBUdIc-rHXN6azV-/view?usp=drive_link