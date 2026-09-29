Windward Maritime Report: September 26
Windward is publishing intelligence reports on the crisis in the Gulf as the situation develops. The report from September 26 highlights the following:
- Windward satellite imagery on September 26 showed roughly 75 high-speed craft swarming off Khasab in the Strait of Hormuz, the largest swarm tracked by Windward since approximately 100 craft mid-strait in late June.
- A Chinese research vessel has been holding station in the Bashi Channel since September 22, about 38 nm northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, inside the Philippine EEZ, while its AIS reports it somewhere else entirely.
- A Russian-flagged tug has spent the past month in the undersea cable corridors of the Kattegat and Skagerrak, joined on September 18 by a second tug from the same operator towing a barge fitted with an excavator capable of reaching and working the seabed.
Full report here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jcE_V3OSNwyT896t3WT5G81nd62dlLoV/view?usp=sharing