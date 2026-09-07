Windward Offshore Completes Four-Vessel Vard-Built CSOV Fleet (Video)

Windward Offshore has taken delivery of the Windward Hamburg, completing its four-vessel series of purpose-built commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) ordered from shipbuilder Vard.

The delivery brings the Windward Hamburg into the fleet alongside sister vessels Windward Athens, Windward Paris and Windward Munich, providing capacity to support offshore wind projects during construction, commissioning and long-term operations.

Based on VARD's 4 19 design, the Windward Hamburg is 87.5 meters long and 19.5 meters wide and can accommodate up to 120 people. Like the Windward Munich, it is also equipped with a helideck to provide an additional personnel transfer option.

The vessel features a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with integrated elevator, an electric motion-compensated crane, a height-adjustable boat landing system and battery-hybrid propulsion prepared for future operation on green methanol.





“The delivery of Windward Hamburg is a very special moment for us. What began as an ambitious newbuilding program has now become a fleet of four state-of-the-art CSOVs.

“Reaching this point is a proud achievement for the entire team, it reflects the tremendous commitment of everyone involved and the strong cooperation with VARD and our equipment suppliers. Vard has been an important partner throughout this journey, bringing deep shipbuilding expertise and a clear understanding of what we set out to achieve.

“With all four vessels now delivered and already in operation or shortly commencing operations, we have established a strong foundation as we enter the next stage of Windward Offshore’s development,” said Bastian Hagebeuker, Managing Director of Windward Offshore.

The first two vessels in the series, Windward Athens and Windward Paris, are already operating for clients and have together transferred more than 14,000 people using their motion-compensated gangways.

Windward Munich, delivered in July, is sailing to Hamburg for its official naming ceremony and is scheduled to start its first charter afterwards.

All four vessels in the series were delivered on or ahead of schedule.