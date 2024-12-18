Windward Offshore Lines Up Key Suppliers for New CSOV Fleet

With four commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) currently under construction, German shipowner Windward Offshore has formed strategic partnerships with major industry suppliers such as Ampelmann, MAN Energy Solutions, and others, to ensure safe and high-quality delivery of the vessels.

The CSOVS, two being built in Norway and two in Vietnam, are part of the contracts Windward Offshore signed with Vard for the design and construction of two hybrid CSOVs, which was later expanded to four vessels.

The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2025, with the remaining three vessels to follow in 2026.

The vessels are 87.5 meters long, with and beam of 19.5 meters, and will be prepared for future operation on green methanol. They will feature height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator and boat landing system, as well as battery hybrid system.

Windward Offshore has finalized the contracts with industry-leading suppliers during the design and planning phases of the project to ensuring that the CSOVs will be outfitted with cutting-edge technologies.

Ampelmann will supply motion-compensated gangways for all four CSOVs. The company will deliver four electric-powered W-type systems to Windward Offshore, each equipped with a motion-compensated lifting function.

Seaonics has been chosen to supply 3D motion-compensated cranes with a 7-ton 3D capacity for the fleet. These electric-driven cranes will enhance the operational capabilities of Windward Offshore’s vessels.

In collaboration with Vard, MAN Energy Solutions will supply the main engines for all CSOVs. The engines are designed being able to run on methanol from the time of delivery, reflecting Windward Offshore’s commitment to environmentally friendly operations.

ScanReach will enhance onboard safety with its innovative wireless connectivity mesh node system. The ‘ConnectPOB’ location management service will enable real-time tracking of all personnel on board, significantly improving response times during emergencies or muster activities.

This technology represents a major step forward in the digitalization of the maritime industry, aligning with Windward Offshore’s focus on safety and innovation.

With these four state-of-the-art vessels, Windward Offshore is poised to expand its presence in the offshore wind industry, supporting global energy providers in the construction, commissioning, and maintenance of offshore wind farm.