Windward Offshore Names New CSOV

Windward Offshore celebrated the official naming of its Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), Windward Munich, in Hamburg on September 22, bringing together customers, partners and representatives from the Offshore Wind and Maritime Industries at the dawn of WindEnergy Hamburg.

The ‘Windward Munich’ is the third vessel in the Windward offshore fleet. Built by VARD Vung Tau in Vietnam, she is the first of two vessels in the fleet to feature a helicopter landing deck. She follows the ‘Windward Athens,’ delivered in September 2025, and the ‘Windward Paris,’ delivered in January 2026. All three vessels commenced their charters shortly after delivery. With the delivery of the fourth sister vessel, ‘Windward Hamburg,’ in August, Windward Offshore has taken delivery of four CSOVs within twelve months. ‘Windward Hamburg,’ is now on her way to Europe and will enter service shortly after arrival.

The christening and naming ceremony took place at the Überseebrücke against the backdrop of the Elbphilharmonie. It featured addresses by Dr. Melanie Leonhard, Hamburg's Minister for Economy, Labour and Innovation, Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind and Windward Offshore representatives. The godmother Claudia Haindl then officially christened the ‘Windward Munich.’

Following the ceremony, Windward Offshore hosted a reception on board, attended by approximately 200 guests. That afternoon and the day after, guided tours of the vessel gave investors, clients, suppliers and other interested groups an insight into the technical equipment as well as the working and living areas on board.