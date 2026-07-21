Wing Group CEO Andrew Branagh Joins U.S. Department of Commerce Trade Advisory Committee

The Wing Group announced that President and CEO Andrew Branagh has been appointed to serve on the U.S. Department of Commerce's Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Small Business (ITAC 9). His four-year term became effective on July 16, 2026.

As a member of ITAC 9, Branagh will represent the perspectives of the U.S. small business community. The committee provides industry insights and advice to the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the United States Trade Representative on trade negotiations, the implementations of trade agreements and policies that impact U.S. businesses.

"Manufacturing is a global industry, and thoughtful trade policy plays an important role in supporting innovation, strengthening supply chains, and creating opportunities for businesses to grow, said Andrew Branagh. "Far too often, I see situations where there are unfortunate trade policies that create systemic trade barriers. I look forward to contributing the perspective of our industry and working alongside fellow committee members to help shape policies that support U.S. competitiveness."

Branagh brings more than three decades of executive leadership in manufacturing, operations, and international business. Throughout his career, he has led organizations through global supply chain challenges, strategic growth initiatives, and international market expansion.