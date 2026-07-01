WinGD Books Engine Order for 12 Dynacom's VLCC Newbuilds

Swiss marine engine designer WinGD has secured an order to supply main engines for 12 very large crude carriers (VLCCs) being built at China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for Greek tanker owner Dynacom.

Each vessel will be fitted with a WinGD 6X82-2.0 low-speed engine, alongside exhaust gas scrubbers and high-pressure selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to meet current International Maritime Organization emissions requirements.

The order comes as tanker owners continue to invest in modern, fuel-efficient vessels to renew the global VLCC fleet and improve long-term operational performance.

According to WinGD, its 6X82-2.0 engine has an established service record in the tanker market, offering fuel efficiency, reliability and operational performance, while supporting compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

The contract adds to WinGD's growing tanker propulsion portfolio and includes access to the company's lifecycle support services, including remote monitoring, diagnostics and a global service network.

"Fleet renewal is not only about meeting operational requirements, but also about choosing a trusted partner. Combining decades of engine development experience with expanding digital and service capabilities, WinGD works closely with customers to help them meet their operational goals today while preparing for tomorrow's challenges.

“Our broad propulsion portfolio enables owners to select the solution that best aligns with their business strategy today. As the industry continues to evolve, we are also developing retrofit and upgrade pathways across our portfolio to support customers respond to changing requirements throughout a vessel's operating life,” said Carmelo Cartalemi, WinGD GM Global Sales.