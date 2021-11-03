WinGD, HHI-EMD ink deal focused on 'Sustainable' Engine Tech

WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division (HHI-EMD) signed a joint development agreement to together develop engine solutions that further reduce GHG emissions from methane while improving engine efficiency and footprint for reduced costs.

The signing ceremony was hosted by HHI-EMD President & Chief Operating Officer Kwang-hean An and joined by WinGD’s Vice President R&D, Dominik Schneiter and Global Director Sales, Volkmar Galke who travelled from their headquarters in Switzerland.

The cooperation will aim to further enhance WinGD’s dual-fuel, low-pressure X-DF engines. Key goals are to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and toxic air pollutants such as NOx, cut fuel consumption and minimise the engine footprint through an integrated design optimized for both newbuilds and retrofits.

As a first step, HHI-EMD and WinGD will perform prototype testing of a compact, on-engine energy saving & emission reduction technology in 2022.



