Global interconnect solutions provider WireMasters has expanded its product portfolio by entering into a new supplier relationship with OSCG Co. Ltd., a specialist in cable glands and electrical protection solutions for demanding operating environments. The new agreement strengthens WireMasters’ offering for customers across marine, naval, defense and industrial markets.

The addition of OSCG, headquartered in South Korea, brings a range of cable-entry solutions to WireMasters’ portfolio, including cable glands designed for naval and shipboard applications. Its OSPGM and OSPGM-Z product families are designed for DIN 89280-type applications, providing solutions for braided-armored cable installations respectively.

The agreement builds on WireMasters’ wider development of shipboard offering supporting contractors, shipbuilders and equipment manufacturers involved in naval construction, marine electrical systems and ongoing maintenance programs.

OSCG also manufactures cable glands for industrial applications, including armored cable glands and barrier glands for applicable hazardous-area installations. Its portfolio further includes adapters, reducers and stopping plugs, offering customers additional options for configuring cable entries across different electrical installations. Product specifications and applicable certifications vary by model.