Wison's FLNG Designs Get ABS AiP

Wison Offshore and Marine's standardized 1.3MTPA and 3.0MTPA floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) designs have received Approval in Principle from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

ABS Vice President, Global Gas Solutions, Patrick Janssens said： “ABS has been the preferred classification organization for the offshore and energy industry for more than 60 years. With increasing global concern for the environment, clean gas-based energy plays an integral role within that framework. ABS applies its experience and knowledge to support members and clients involved in gas-related projects, including LNG and LPG transportation, the use of LNG and other gases as fuel and emerging offshore LNG terminal technology projects".

Wison Offshore and Marine’s FLNG division General Manager, Mr. WEI Huaqing stated that "We really appreciated ABS for their support and help in the development of our standardized FLNG designs. Through close cooperation, WOM has been able to optimize the design for both of the 1.3 MTPA and 3.0 MTPA facilities providing economic advantages to both potential Clients and EPCIC Contractors.”

Wison Offshore and Marine said it believed the standardized nature of the design enables economies of scale in terms of procurement and streamlines construction and commissioning processes.