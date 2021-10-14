WISTA International Elects New Board members

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) executive committee held its election for three executive positions during their International AGM on October 13. The AGM was hosted in Hamburg alongside a conference that is taking place today and Friday.

Connie Roozen, WISTA Netherlands, retains her position as treasurer for another term, whilst two new members were elected as Executive Committee members, Sofia Fu¨rstenberg Stott, WISTA Sweden and Nazli Selek, WISTA Turkey.

After being re-elected for a second term, Roozen explains the importance of WISTA to women in the shipping industry.

“I am pleased and honored to continue my role as treasurer for this organization, WISTA is a globally recognized organization and must continue to press forward as it has done before. I look forward to continue working with all of my WISTA colleagues.”

On becoming a Executive Committee Member, Selek expresses her goals for being voted on to the WISTA Executive Committee.

“I want WISTA to be a bridge between Europe and Asia, between generations and between genders.

“Now that I have been given the chance, I aim to keep all of us together for our WISTA international goals to be achieved, and thank everyone and especially all the candidates for their support.”

Newly elected Stott believes WISTA International has the potential for greater influence in the maritime industry.

“WISTA has an untapped opportunity to utilise its combined knowledge, insight, experience, network and outreach to enable this industry to move forward. To empower, to mobilise, and to provide much needed leadership to accelerate the change of this industry. This is what I will work for.”

Sanjam Sahi Gupta, Director of Sitara Shipping, and founder of WISTA India, steps down after completing her terms as Executive Committee Member since 2014. Her most recent contribution towards research into the COVID-19 impact on women, is an indication of how the future of shipping is changing. Remaining an active WISTA Member, and as Co-Chair of the Diversity Committee, Gupta will continue to pioneer equality for women in shipping.

Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, President of WISTA International, thanked Sanjam for all her hard work over her time being involved with board and the various projects she has led.

“Sanjam has been an absolute star in our executive committee, the passion she shows shines through in everything you do. You are reliable, supportive, encouraging and always a team player. Keep doing great things.”

The new WISTA International board is as follows going forward:

President – Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, WISTA Cyprus

Secretary – Alex Anagnostis, WISTA USA

Treasurer – Connie Roozen, WISTA Netherlands

ExCo Member – Nazli Selek, WISTA Turkey

ExCo Member – Sofia Fu¨rstenberg Stott, WISTA Sweden

Exco Member – Naa Densua Ayeetey, WISTA Ghana

ExCo Member – Fabiana Simoes Martins, WISTA Brazil

During the AGM, WISTA International welcomed WISTA Malaysia as a new national WISTA association to the organization. Celebrations followed for 40 years anniversary of WISTA Germany, 10 years anniversary of WISTA Belgium and five years anniversary for WISTA Monaco, WISTA Georgia, WISTA Bahamas and WISTA Bermuda before closing the AGM.