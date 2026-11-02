On October 31, the World Maritime University (WMU) celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2026. Representing a global community of maritime and oceans professionals, the graduates are equipped to apply their knowledge and expertise to the challenges facing the sector and contribute to a safer, more sustainable maritime and oceans future. This year’s ceremony brings WMU’s global alumni network to nearly 7,000 professionals across 173 countries and territories.

Welcome remarks were delivered by WMU President, Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., who expressed gratitude to the families and friends of the graduates, WMU staff, donors, and partners for their contributions to the University and its mission. Addressing the graduates, he emphasized that, beyond the knowledge and skills reflected in their degrees, some of the greatest benefits of their time at WMU include the ability they have gained to collaborate across cultures and professional backgrounds. He encouraged the graduates to make use of the global network they have built at WMU, and to grow this network, continue learning, question assumptions and rethink established approaches as they carry the WMU spirit into their professional lives.

Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Chancellor of WMU and Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), thanked the Government of Sweden, the City of Malmö and international donors for their continued support of the University. Acknowledging the challenges currently facing shipping, he urged graduates to see them as an opportunity to contribute to positive change. He encouraged them to share the knowledge and experience gained at WMU, remain lifelong learners, and support the development of others. Noting that he regularly encounters WMU graduates in his travels around the world, he highlighted the value of the University’s global network and encouraged graduates to maintain their WMU connections throughout their careers.

In his address, Guest of Honour Mr Gerardo Borromeo, Chairperson of the WMU Executive Board and CEO of Philippine Transmarine Carriers, reflected on how WMU brings together maritime professionals from different cultures and countries, helping them discover how much they have in common and the importance of cooperation and understanding in an international industry. He challenged the graduates to consider what they would do differently as a result of their time at WMU, and to become leaders and ambassadors for an industry that moves the world but often remains invisible to it. He emphasized that a key aspect of leadership is creating opportunities for others to grow, preparing them to take the helm, and seeing what becomes possible when you give others a chance.

On behalf of the City of Malmö, Ms. Anja Nordberg Sonesson, Vice President of the Malmö City Council, congratulated the graduates and expressed the City’s pride in hosting WMU. She highlighted the shared diversity of WMU, with graduates from 171 countries, and Malmö, whose residents represent 186 nations, noting how this diversity fosters relationships, mutual understanding and a foundation for peace. She encouraged the graduates to remain curious, embrace new challenges and use their knowledge to make a positive difference, emphasizing the importance of kindness and collaboration in building a safer, greener and more sustainable maritime world.

Mr Mustapha Ceesay, President of the Student Council for the Class of 2026, delivered remarks on behalf of the graduating class, reflecting on their shared journey at WMU and the friendships formed among students from 54 countries. He highlighted how their diverse backgrounds taught them to listen, negotiate and work across differences, emphasizing the importance of putting knowledge into practice as the maritime sector faces challenges including decarbonization and artificial intelligence. Thanking WMU’s leadership, faculty, staff, donors, the City of Malmö and host families for their support, he encouraged his fellow graduates to lead with compassion, persevere through challenges and use their education to make a positive difference. He concluded, “We arrived with different passports; we leave with one shared identity: WMU alumni. And when people ask where we learned to think globally, lead courageously and work across borders, we will say, with pride: ‘At the World Maritime University.’”

The 2026 graduation ceremony brings the total number of WMU graduates to nearly 7,000 from 173 countries and territories.

To access the recorded ceremony, click here.