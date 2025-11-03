WMU Graduation Ceremony 2025

On November 1, the latest cohort of the maritime and oceans leaders graduated from the World Maritime University (WMU). The Class of 2025 has received the education required to contribute to maritime and oceans issues in their home countries and more broadly to the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). The overall number of WMU graduates now exceeds 6,600 from 171 countries.

Welcome remarks were delivered by WMU President, Professor Maximo Q. Mejia, Jr., who expressed collective gratitude to all donors who support the University. President Mejia reflected on his own experience as a WMU student and on the University’s lasting impact in shaping the way graduates think, work, plan, and interact. He also spoke about the strength of the WMU network—from faculty and staff to visiting lecturers and experts—a network that graduates will continue to rely on for decades to come. He highlighted the generations of WMU alumni who have joined this unique University and emerged as better, stronger, and wiser individuals.

Mr Arsenio Dominguez, Chancellor of WMU and Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), thanked the City of Malmö and the Government of Sweden for their continued generosity and support in hosting the University, as well as the many donors for their ongoing commitment to WMU. He praised the strong sense of community that WMU fosters, and encouraged the graduates to embrace that global network as they face the challenges of today’s world, and turn them into opportunities. He encouraged them to apply what they have learned to their advantage, being proactive in their work, and sharing with colleagues.

On behalf of the City of Malmö, Ms. Carina Nilsson, Mayor and Chairperson of the Malmö City Council, addressed the gathering and expressed the City’s pride in hosting the University. She congratulated the graduates, noting that one of the greatest strengths of WMU is its diversity, with graduates from 171 countries—a quality Malmö shares, with residents representing 186 nations—making it a fitting home for WMU. She emphasized that diversity creates opportunities to build relationships, share experiences, and learn from one another, fostering greater understanding and serving as a foundation for peace in the world. She added that the work the graduates will undertake will be instrumental in creating a safer, more eco-friendly, and sustainable maritime world.

Ms Sofiana Kontouri, President of the Student Council for the Class of 2025, delivered remarks on behalf of the graduating Class. She reflected on their transformative journey at WMU, celebrating the unity of 127 graduates representing 53 nations.

“We arrived in Malmö as individuals, but we stand here today as one,” she said, highlighting how shared challenges fostered lifelong friendships and a global family bound by resilience and collaboration. “In the midst of that pressure, we found our greatest strength: each other. We turned to the person next to us, a person from a different continent, with a different story and we found a friend. We built a network that isn't just professional; it's personal. We studied together, we struggled together, and today, we triumph together.”

Expressing gratitude to WMU’s leadership, faculty, and staff, she emphasized their vital role in guiding and inspiring the students. She concluded with a call to action—urging her fellow graduates to lead with purpose and work toward a sustainable, inclusive, and harmonious future.