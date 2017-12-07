Marine Link
Thursday, December 7, 2017

More Women in Ports

December 7, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 Female officials from maritime and port authorities from developing countries are attending a training course aimed at improving management and operational efficiency of their ports. 

 
Hosted in Le Havre, France (27 November - 8 December), women from 21 countries are taking part in the two-week course entitled "Women in Port Management" which includes lectures on subjects such as port management, port security, port marine environment, facilitation of maritime traffic, port marketing, port logistics and other topics.
 
Alongside classroom lectures, visits were organized at the Port of Le Havre and the Port of Rouen, enabling the participants to experience for themselves the day-to-day operations of a port with a view to applying the newly-learned material back in their respective countries.
 
The event is being held under International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s gender and capacity-building programme, in collaboration with Le Havre Port Authority, and held at the Institut Portuaire d'Enseignement et de Recherche (IPER). 
 
It comes as part of IMO's ongoing efforts to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.
 
