World First: The Electric Hydrofoil Pilot Boat

Artemis Technologies launched what it says is the world’s first fully electric hydrofoil pilot boat, introducing a new zero-emission option for pilot transfer operations as ports worldwide look to decarbonize their vessel fleets.

The new Artemis EF-12 Pilot has entered the water and is now undergoing sea trials ahead of customer deliveries expected over the coming months. Designed specifically for pilotage duties, the vessel combines the company's electric hydrofoil technology with a purpose-built pilot boat layout aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety and crew comfort.

The 12-m vessel uses Artemis’ eFoiler hydrofoil system, which lifts the hull clear of the water during operation, reducing hydrodynamic drag. The design enables fully electric propulsion while delivering cruise speeds of 28 knots, a top speed of 32 knots and a foiling range of up to 45 nautical miles. The vessel can foil in sea states up to 2.5-meter significant wave height and safely operate in displacement mode in seas up to 4 meters.

According to Artemis Technologies, an active flight control system is designed to improve vessel stability during the critical pilot transfer process, while the deck layout and visibility have been optimized for safe daily operations.

"The Artemis EF-12 Pilot applies proven foiling technology to meet the specific demands of pilotage, delivering an efficient, fully electric solution that supports pilots, crews and port operations globally," said Dr. Iain Percy, CEO of Artemis Technologies.

Early customers include Brabo in Belgium, the Swedish Maritime Administration, Noatum Maritime in Abu Dhabi, and the Port of Tyne in the UK, reflecting growing interest among pilot organizations in zero-emission, high-performance transfer vessels. The vessel is built to Lloyd's Register Special Service Craft pilot boat classification and supports high-power charging capable of replenishing batteries in under one hour.