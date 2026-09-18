World First: Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Bunkering

NYK Line, with Japan Marine United Corporation, Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., and Kokuka Sangyo Co., Ltd., completed the world’s first ship-to-ship (STS) ammonia bunkering operation to an ammonia-fueled vessel on September 17. At a quay within Japan Marine United Corporation’s Ariake Shipyard, ammonia fuel was transferred from the ammonia carrier Shoei Maru via the STS method to an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC) scheduled for delivery in November 2026. The operation was conducted in preparation for sea trials of the AFMGC using fuel ammonia.

The bunkering operation was conducted following extensive discussions among the companies involved. Safe operating procedures and work processes were established prior to the operation, enabling the transfer to be completed safely. Through this initiative, we have accumulated practical insights regarding safe fuel supply operations.



