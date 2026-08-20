World Maritime Forum to Address Shipping’s Investment Choices in Copenhagen

The two-day maritime conference will take place at Copenhagen’s AC Bella Sky Convention Center on 23-24 February 2027.

World Maritime Forum 2027 will bring the international maritime community back to Copenhagen for a two-day event at the AC Bella Sky Convention Center. Organised by IGGS Group, the forum is intended for shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, ports, authorities, maritime suppliers and service providers. It will take place as the industry considers increasingly important decisions around fleet investment, business continuity, workforce preparedness and the shift from digital experimentation to operational use.

The event is expected to attract 800 attendees, 70 speakers and 50 exhibitors, with more than 300 buyers anticipated among the participants. Delegates will include professionals from fleet, project, procurement and technical management, together with decision-makers in sustainability, crewing, port operations, finance and IT. Their participation reflects how modern vessel decisions depend on collaboration across different teams, budgets and shore-based functions.

New speakers from established shipping companies, ports and leading maritime organisations will join the 2027 programme. They will draw on first-hand industry experience to discuss fleet investment, port priorities, cybersecurity, AI adoption, vessel efficiency and the skills required from the maritime workforce.

The agenda will consist of twelve new panel discussions and two on-stage conversations examining the most pressing decisions for maritime businesses and the areas in which future investment may be required. Topics will include IMO measures, EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime, alternative fuels and bunkering infrastructure, retrofit results, transition finance, sanctions and shadow-fleet risks, cyber and GNSS security, crew development, artificial intelligence, vessel design, and remote and autonomous operations. Together, these sessions will explore the relationship between regulatory demands, operational exposure and investment across vessels, ports, infrastructure, technology and people.

An exhibition area located next to the conference will showcase suppliers’ products, services, capabilities and developing technologies. Exhibited solutions will cover propulsion, fleet-performance systems, maintenance, safety, connectivity, cybersecurity, ship repair, vessel design, interior solutions and shipbuilding. The exhibition will allow maritime buyers to consider proposed benefits alongside the implementation requirements, costs and operational realities highlighted in the conference discussions.

Copenhagen offers a well-suited setting for a gathering that represents such a wide spectrum of maritime interests. The AC Bella Sky Convention Center will keep conference sessions, the exhibition and business meetings within the same complex. By placing policy, vessel operations, investment planning and supplier expertise in one environment, the forum may help maritime companies identify which fleet, technology and organisational choices are ready to move towards broader adoption before the end of the decade.





World Maritime Forum



Dates: 23-24 February 2027



Location: AC Bella Sky Convention Center, Copenhagen, Denmark



Organizer: IGGS Group



Official website: https://worldmaritime-forum.com/

Video from the previous event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZsFv6tXbNM





Credit: IGGS group