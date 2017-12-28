Marine Link
Friday, December 29, 2017

The World's Top 20 Cruise Ports

December 28, 2017

© Jeff Clow/Adobe Stock

© Jeff Clow/Adobe Stock

Calling all cruise ports!  Maritime Logistics Professional are compiling the world’s Top 20 Cruise Ports - and we want to hear why your port should be considered.  

Just answer a few simple questions and you will be on your way to being featured in the next edition of Maritime Logistics Professional.  The winners will be published in the January with distribution at Seatrade Cruise Global in Fort Lauderdale. 
 
Enter your port today!
 
To enter visit: 
