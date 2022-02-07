World's First Ammonia-fuel Ready Vessel Delivered

Chinese shipyard New Times Shipbuilding has delivered what is said to be the first ammonia-fuel ready vessel in the world.

The newly built Kriti Future, recently handed over to owner Avin International, is a 274-meter-long, 156,500 DWT Suezmax tanker classed by ABS and flying the Greek flag.

The ship is currently conventionally fueled but complies with the ABS Ammonia Ready Level 1 requirements, indicating it is designed to be converted to run on ammonia in the future. The vessel also meets the ABS LNG Fuel Ready Level 1 requirements.

“This vessel represents a milestone in the development of the maritime industry and a step forward in the readiness to utilize alternative marine fuels. ABS’ alternative fuel ready suite of guidance and qualification programs is designed to give owners the flexibility they need and help prepare for a future in which alternative fuels such as ammonia take a bigger role,” said Filippos Nikolatsopoulos, ABS Manager, Greece Business Development.

Ammonia has been highlighted as a key fuel to support the decarbonization of the global maritime industry, with estimates suggesting the fuel could be used to decarbonize up to 25-30% of maritime fleets. The cleaner-burning fuel continues to gain interest as an option for net zero operations, in line with the targets set up by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime sector by 2030 and 2050.