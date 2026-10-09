'World's First' Ammonia-Powered Bulk Carrier Starts Maiden Voyage

CMB.TECH's Mineral Europa, described by the company as the world's first ammonia-powered dry bulk vessel, has embarked on its maiden voyage to Australia, signalling a significant step forward for alternative-fuel shipping.

The 210,000-deadweight-tonne vessel, built in 2026, is the first of 21 ammonia-powered ships scheduled to join CMB.TECH's fleet by 2029.

The company's ammonia-powered newbuilding program comprises 18 dry bulk carriers, one container ship and two chemical tankers, with most of the vessels expected to be delivered within the next nine months.

“Today marks a defining moment for CMB.TECH and for the shipping industry. After almost a decade of hard work, we are proving that decarbonising shipping is no longer a distant ambition. It is happening today,” said Alexander Saverys, Chief Executive Officer of CMB.TECH.

Ammonia can be used as a marine fuel without producing carbon dioxide during combustion, although its overall emissions depend on how the fuel is produced and other emissions associated with its use.

CMB.TECH is also investing in ammonia storage infrastructure and bunkering barges to support fuel supply to ocean-going vessels.

The company is developing an ammonia supply network alongside its fleet expansion, with the aim of supporting wider adoption of the fuel in commercial shipping.

Headquartered in Antwerp, CMB.TECH operates a combined fleet of approximately 235 vessels across dry bulk, crude oil, chemical tanker, container shipping and offshore energy segments.