World’s First LCO2 Transport Ship Arrives to Norway

The Northern Pioneer, the world's first commercial liquefied CO2 transport ship, has arrived to Stavanger in Norway, ahead of moving to CO2 receiving facilities in Øygarden for commissioning.

The 130-meter-long ship can transport 8,000 tonnes of liqued CO2 and is ready for operations in 2025.

Northern Pioneer received blessings from her godmother Tina Bru – a Stavanger citizen and former Minister of Petroleum and Energy when the Longship project was proposed to the Norwegian Parliament in 2019.

The ship, which was delivered in November 2024, will play a crucial role in safely transporting liquefied CO2 from industrial capture sites in Europe to the Northern Lights receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway.

Northern Lights joint venture is owned by Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell. The company has already signed two commercial agreements with Yara in the Netherlands and Ørsted in Denmark.

The ship is the first in line of four sister ships that are custom designed for CO2 transport. It will be registered in Norway and managed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (“K” LINE).

“This marks another significant milestone in building the world’s largest dedicated CO2 shipping fleet and demonstrates Northern Lights’ commitment to building a reliable value chain to support Europe’s decarbonization goals”, said Tim Heijn, Managing Director of Northern Lights JV.