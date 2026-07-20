Wärtsilä, Carnival Corporation Sign Lifecycle Agreement to Support Cruise Fleet Performance

Wärtsilä and Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company, have entered into an 8-year Lifecycle Agreement covering four cruise vessels within the Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line fleets, including two newbuild vessels currently under construction. The agreement marks the first service contract between the companies covering Carnival Corporation’s LNG-fuelled cruise ships. Under the agreement, Wärtsilä will provide a comprehensive lifecycle maintenance solution for the vessels’ Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines and related equipment. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 2026.

In the cruise sector, where vessel availability, schedule reliability and onboard experience are closely connected, operators are increasingly looking to data-driven, performance-based service models to manage technologies and support operations. Wärtsilä’s Lifecycle Agreement reflects this shift, providing long-term lifecycle support focused on optimizing asset performance throughout the vessel lifecycle.

The scope of the agreement includes planned and unplanned maintenance support, spare parts supply and logistics, major engine overhauls, remote monitoring and condition-based maintenance, technical audits and performance reviews, advisory services, crew training, and performance management through agreed KPIs and a performance-based framework.