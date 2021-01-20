Wärtsilä, Carnival Ink Waste Treatment Systems Deal

Finnish marine equipment manufacturer Wärtsilä said it signed a framework agreement with Carnival Corporation covering the supply and installation of Wärtsilä’s waste water and dry waste treatment systems for up to 32 vessels across many of global cruise ship operator’s brands.

Wärtsilä said its Membrane Bioreactor waste water treatment plants for handling of black and grey waste water surpass the most demanding standards currently set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) for sewage discharge, including paragraph 4.2 of MEPC 227 (64), which applies to special areas.

Similarly, Wärtsilä’s dry waste handling systems comply with the most stringent IMO Marpol requirements, and are designed to minimize greenhouse gas emissions, the manufacturer added.

The framework deal was signed in October 2020, and the equipment will be delivered and installed onboard different ships across many of the operating brands between 2020 and 2025, Wärtsilä said.

Jon McKeown, Senior Vice President global strategic sourcing from Carnival Corporation, said, “The environmental legislation barrier for the cruise industry is set very high, so we seek the latest technologies to ensure compliance. The Wärtsilä solution selected for the framework more than meets this standard.”

Arto Lehtinen, Director at Wärtsilä Water and Waste, said, “There is increased awareness within the cruise industry of environmental sustainability, and Wärtsilä is proud and ready to support this focus with the most advanced and compliant solutions. We continue to work with Carnival to enhance their goals for waste reduction, in line with their internal strategy.”