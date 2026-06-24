Wärtsilä Gas Solutions Becomes Nord Gas Solutions

The former Wärtsilä Gas Solutions business has been rebranded as Nord Gas Solutions following its acquisition by Mutares SE & Co.

The company said it would continue to provide gas solutions for the marine, biogas and energy sectors while seeking to strengthen its global market presence and further develop its capabilities in innovation and digitalisation under new ownership.

"With this new identity, we are building on a strong foundation while positioning ourselves for future growth.

"Our focus remains unchanged: delivering high-quality systems and lifecycle solutions that support our customers in navigating the energy transition,” said Kjell Ove Ulstein, Chief Commercial Officer at Nord Gas Solutions.

The company noted customers and partners would continue to receive the same expertise and technologies supporting operations across the gas value chain.

The new brand will be rolled out across digital platforms and customer communications.