Wärtsilä has completed the conversion of one engine on each of three LNG carriers operated by Chevron Transport Corporation from dual-fuel to spark gas operation, as part of a project aimed at reducing methane emissions from the vessels.

The conversions involve modifying Wärtsilä 50DF engines to use spark ignition instead of diesel pilot fuel to initiate combustion, allowing for a more optimized combustion process and reduced methane slip.

Methane slip refers to uncombusted methane that escapes into the atmosphere from LNG fuel.

Three additional vessel conversions are planned for later in 2026 and during 2027, bringing the total number of vessels covered by the project to six, according to Wärtsilä.

The conversion technology uses an electrically controlled pre-combustion chamber valve, with Wärtsilä estimating that it can reduce methane emissions to 1.1% of fuel use on an IMO-weighted E2-cycle average.

“Advancing lower-emission shipping will require both technology innovation and industry collaboration. Through projects like this, we can gain valuable operational insights, evaluate solutions and contribute to the collective experience needed to help move the industry forward while continuing to provide safe and reliable transport of energy,” said Barbara Pickering, President of Chevron Shipping.

Wärtsilä noted the spark gas conversion technology is also available for other vessels equipped with its existing 50DF engines for diesel-electric propulsion, the majority of which are LNG carriers.