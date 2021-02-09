Wärtsilä Hybrid Package to Help Canadian RoRo Ferry Cut Consumption, Emissions

Wärtsilä’s will deliver its hybrid solution for a new RoRo ferry being built for the British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure at the Western Pacific Marine shipyard. When delivered the ferry will serve the Balfour – Kootenay Bay route across Kootenay Lake.

“Wärtsilä was selected based on their experience, reputation, and know-how in developing, delivering, and supporting complex hybrid propulsion systems. These capabilities are extremely important to us, and we very much appreciate and welcome Wärtsilä’s support throughout this project,” says Graham Clarke, President, Western Pacific Marine Ltd.

“The Wärtsilä Hybrid System is in full alignment with our Smart Marine approach towards raising sustainability levels for our customers," said Dave Adams, Senior Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Canada. "This solution is also upgradable to achieve zero emission operations in the future.”

The full scope of Wärtsilä’s supply includes two Wärtsilä 20 generator sets with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, the Wärtsilä’s Hybrid Solution with a DC electrical system and batteries, the energy management system, and the vessel alarm and monitoring system. Wärtsilä will also supply the sewage treatment system and will be responsible for the integration of the various onboard systems. Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2022.

The 89m long double-ended ferry will be capable of carrying 250 passengers and crew, as well as 61 automobile equivalents (AEQs). The British Columbian government already operates two ferries powered by Wärtsilä 20 engines.