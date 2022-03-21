Wärtsilä Inks Service Deal for Four Knutsen OAS Ships

The technology group Wärtsilä said it has signed a service agreement with the Norway based fleet operator Knutsen OAS covering the reliquefaction plant for four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The scope of the agreement includes Wärtsilä’s digital Operim (Operational Performance Improvement & Monitoring) system, which provides real-time data on Wärtsilä’s onboard equipment, thus enabling expert management and control to deliver cost-savings and more efficient operations, Wärtsilä said. The company added it will also provide technical support, as well as servicing and spare parts support.

“The digital and technical support provided by Wärtsilä are expected to be extremely valuable to us. Having the cargo plant operating at optimal performance at all times will both increase efficiency and reduce our maintenance costs,” said Bjørn Hagland Hansen, Fleet Manager LNG, Knutsen OAS Shipping AS.

“We are able to monitor the equipment in real-time, and have a daily dialogue with the ships’ crews to ensure the best possible performance and deliver any necessary troubleshooting advice. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Knutsen, and this agreement strengthens our collaboration even further,” says Sharique Sayed, Business Development Manager, Services, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions

Wärtsilä will also provide advice on maintenance of the reliquefaction plant and supply spare parts during dry-docking of the vessels. The agreement will enter into effect from June 2022 and is valid for five years.