Wärtsilä to Power Two New Australian RoPax Ferries

Finnish technology group Wärtsilä said it will supply the engines and fuel gas supply systems for two new Ro-Pax ferries being built at the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland for Australian ferry fleet owner and operator TT-Line Company Pty Ltd.

TT-Line currently operates two ferries, Spirit of Tasmania I and Spirit of Tasmania II, both of which operate with Wärtsilä engines, on the route between Melbourne, Victoria and Devonport, Tasmania. This fleet is now being renewed by the building of two new 212-meter-long vessels, which will adopt the latest technology and be powered with liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel to lessen the environmental impact.

“Since 2002 when the current vessels were inducted into our fleet, the Wärtsilä engines have delivered both performance and reliability backed by strong service and technical support. Keeping in mind the IMO’s stringent emission targets for the future, TT Line has opted for LNG-fueled ferries. Wärtsilä’s depth of experience and broad portfolio of LNG-fuel solutions for marine applications were prime considerations for us,” said Bernard Dwyer, TT-Line CEO.

Wärtsilä, which said its order was booked in June 2021, will supply for each vessel four Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines, three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines, and two Wärtsilä LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control systems. The engines are engineered to operate on alternative green fuels as and when the availability evolves.

The new ferries will have a capacity of 1,800 passengers and approximately 2,500 lane meters on two freight decks. The first ship is scheduled for delivery by the end of 2023, with the second one due a year later.