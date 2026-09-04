Wärtsilä Signs Lifecycle Agreement With Mercy Ships International

Wärtsilä has signed a Lifecycle Agreement with charity organization Mercy Ships International. The contract covers a 5-year renewal of an existing service agreement for the world's largest purpose-built civilian hospital ship, the Global Mercy, and a 3-year service agreement for the organization’s latest newbuild vessel, the Africa Mercy II. Both ships are fitted with Wärtsilä engines. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q3 2026.

Mercy Ships provides free medical care, including surgeries and medical training, in regions with limited access to healthcare, primarily in underserved local communities across Africa. As these hospital ships deliver critical healthcare services, maintaining high levels of operational reliability and minimizing unplanned downtime is essential.

The scope of the agreements includes spare parts, field services, crew training, and Wärtsilä’s digital predictive maintenance service, Expert Insight. By combining advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and Wärtsilä expertise, the service helps identify potential issues before they develop into operational disruptions, supporting high vessel availability and more predictable maintenance planning.

The Global Mercy serves as both a floating hospital and medical training center. Equipped with six operating rooms and training facilities, the vessel is powered by four Wärtsilä 32 engines, each delivering 3,360 kW of power for propulsion and critical onboard hospital operations. Its sister vessel, the ‘Africa Mercy II,’ is currently under construction and scheduled for delivery in 2028, further expanding Mercy Ships' capacity to support underserved communities and strengthen healthcare systems across Africa.