Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo and Fuel Equipment for Cosco Shipping’s Four VLGCs

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, part of technology group Wärtsilä, will supply the cargo handling and fuel supply systems for four new Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) being built in COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore for their owner group.

The complete Wärtsilä Gas Solutions’ scope covers the engineering, material, as well as the supervision, commissioning and gas trials for the systems.

Included in the materials scope are the machinery, instrumentation, electric and control system. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will also provide on-site shipyard assistance during the vessels’ construction.

The Wärtsilä Gas Solutions equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard starting in the second half of 2025.

The four 88,000 cubic meter VLGCs are expected to begin commercial operations from late 2026 onwards.

“This contract once again emphasizes our strength in this field, especially with Very Large Gas Carriers. Although this is Wärtsilä Gas Solutions’ first contract with Cosco for cargo handling and fuel supply systems, our two companies have had a long-term cooperation on numerous projects, and we are naturally delighted to be supporting them again on this project,” said Barry Yang, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, China.