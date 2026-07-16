Wärtsilä to Supply Engine, Propulsion for Two New Gas Carriers

Wärtsilä will supply its Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia auxiliary engine, together with a NO x reducer (SCR) and gas valve unit (GVU), for two new 51,350 m3 capacity midsize LPG/liquid ammonia carrier vessels.

The engine will support reduced emissions and operational efficiency, while helping the vessels meet evolving sustainability requirements. The ships are being built at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering (SOE) shipyard in Shanghai and will be owned by a joint venture between Navigator Gas and Norway-based Amon Maritime, Navigator Amon Shipping AS.

Wärtsilä will also supply the propulsion system, including a Controllable Pitch Propulsion solution designed to optimize efficiency and reliability. The order for the engines, SCR and GVU was booked by Wärtsilä in Q2 2026, whilst the order for the Controllable Pitch Propeller system was booked in Q3 2026.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in June 2027.