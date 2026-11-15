Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an oft and over-used catch-all phrase pervasive in maritime, and if you ask 100 people you’ll likely get 100 different answers to its true value to the bottom line. In the lates Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, we evolve from the theory to the practical as Roger Holm, President Marine, Wärtsilä & Siri-Anne Mjåtvedt, CEO, Utkilen, discuss in detail a partnership that helps to co-develop and deliver specific AI solutions producing tangible outcomes. From best route management to predictive maintenance to preparing fleets for ever-stricter environmental regulation, AI is here to stay in maritime. Those that formulate a plan to embrace, test, incorporate and refine AI in a meaningful way generating tangible results can expect AI to deliver a competitive advantage.