Wärtsilä’s Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for Exmar Gas Carriers

Wärtsilä will deliver its cargo handling and LPG fuel supply systems for two LPG/Midsize gas carrier vessels being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for EXMAR LPG.

EXMAR LPG is a joint venture between EXMAR, a maritime and offshore solutions provider and Seapeak.

According to Wärtsilä, the 46,000 m3 capacity vessels will be the largest of their kind in the world, and there is an option for two additional ships as well.

Wärtsilä recently supplied a similar scope of solutions for a series of EXMAR vessels built at the Jiangnan shipyard in China.

“There is increasing demand for efficient and well-designed gas carriers and these two vessels are designed to the latest standards,” says Mr. Jae Woon Kim, Senior Engineer, Project Planning Department, Hyundai Mipo. “The equipment selected has also to be the latest and most advanced technology, and we are pleased to have Wärtsilä as the supplier for the cargo handling and fuel supply systems.”

“We are extremely proud to be chosen to supply these latest EXMAR vessels with our advanced systems. Wärtsilä is one of the market leaders in this field with an unmatched reference list of successful installations. We are happy to extend this list even further,” says Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Marine, VOC and Cargo Handling Systems at Wärtsilä.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled to be delivered to the yard in the latter part of 2023.





