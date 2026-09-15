Wulff Takes the Helm at KOHO

Following its acquisition of compressor manufacturer Köhler & Hörter (KOHO) last year, the marine pump and gauging system specialist Svanehoj appointed long-time Neuman & Esser executive Jens Wulff as Managing Director of KOHO and Head of Compressors at Svanehoj.

Wulff brings more than 14 years of experience from global compressor manufacturer Neuman & Esser, where he held senior positions across sales, operations, and management, most recently as Regional CEO for EMEA & India.

KOHO was founded in 1948 by Alfred Köhler and August Hörter. Today, the company specializes in designing and manufacturing of customer-specific reciprocating compressor systems for hydrogen, hydrocarbons, and other demanding gas applications. The product range also includes gastight bulkhead shaft penetrations for industrial facilities and shipbuilding. The next phase will add commercial scale, project capacity, and international reach while preserving KOHO’s engineering expertise.

“My first 12 months will be about streamlining the organization and connecting KOHO closely with Svanehoj and ITT. We will hire talented people, build capacity, and better leverage our resources already there. We will prioritize carefully, while pursuing every opportunity for improvement,” said Wulff.