Ximbal Tugboat to Join SAAM Towage Fleet in Mexico
The new tug Ximbal is currently en route to Mexico. This vessel will join the SAAM Towage fleet to support port operations in Lázaro Cárdenas, one of the main commercial ports in the Pacific.
Built by Sanmar Shipyards, the vessel aims to strengthen response capacity, safety and energy efficiency in maritime maneuvers at the Mexican port.
Its name, is the Mayan word for traveling and moving forward.
Technical Specifications
A RAmparts 2400SX-MKII class tug designed by the Canadian firm Robert Allan Ltd., the SAAM Ximbal combines maneuverability in confined spaces with high traction capacity:
- Dimensions: Length overall of 24.4 meters, beam of 12 meters, and navigational draft of 5.45 meters.
- Power and Propulsion: Equipped with two CAT 3516E engines (2,350 kW each at 1,800 rpm), it boasts over 80 tons of bollard pull and a cruising speed of 13 knots.
- Safety and Emergencies: Features firefighting certification under the international FiFi 1 standard.
- Environmental Management and Automation: Incorporates high levels of automation in the wheelhouse and engine room, a wastewater treatment plant and an oily water separator, minimizing the environmental footprint during escort and berthing operations.