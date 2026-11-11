The new tug Ximbal is currently en route to Mexico. This vessel will join the SAAM Towage fleet to support port operations in Lázaro Cárdenas, one of the main commercial ports in the Pacific.

Built by Sanmar Shipyards, the vessel aims to strengthen response capacity, safety and energy efficiency in maritime maneuvers at the Mexican port.

Its name, is the Mayan word for traveling and moving forward.

Technical Specifications

A RAmparts 2400SX-MKII class tug designed by the Canadian firm Robert Allan Ltd., the SAAM Ximbal combines maneuverability in confined spaces with high traction capacity: