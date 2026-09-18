Yangzijiang Maritime Orders 24 New Ships from Chinese Shipyards

Yangzijiang Maritime Development has ordered 24 vessels from various Chinese shipyards for delivery between 2028 and 2030, expanding its newbuild portfolio across bulk carriers, chemical and product tankers and large oil tankers.

The new orders comprise six 64,500-dwt bulk carriers, six 49,800-dwt product oil and chemical tankers, four 28,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers, four 29,000-dwt stainless steel chemical tankers and four 319,000-dwt oil tankers.

The bulk carriers and 319,000-dwt tankers are scheduled for delivery in 2029 and 2030, while the other tanker newbuilds are due between 2028 and 2030.

Yangzijiang Maritime has also signed options for another 16 vessels, giving it the ability to expand the fleet further depending on market conditions.

Following the latest orders, its newbuild portfolio will comprise 98 vessels including options. Of those, seven have been delivered, 75 are firm newbuilds under construction and 16 are optional vessels. Twelve of the firm newbuilds have been resold, including one already delivered to its buyer under a vessel sale contract.

The 24 newly ordered vessels will be built to IACS classification standards and equipped with eco-notation features.

“Together with our established co-investment partners, we continue to see attractive opportunities emerging across the maritime industry. The addition of these 24 newbuild vessels underscores our confidence in the sector and our commitment to harness these opportunities with a focus on proven, eco-compliant vessel designs that meet the evolving requirements of a maritime industry increasingly shaped by environmental regulations and the transition towards lower-emission shipping,” said Ren Yuanlin, Executive Chairman and CEO.

The newbuilds will be funded through a combination of equity co-investment and debt financing.