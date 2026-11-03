Yangzijiang Maritime Development has placed orders for 11 new vessels at Chinese shipyards, expanding its newbuilding portfolio to 111 vessels, including options and previously delivered ships.

The latest orders comprise four bulk carriers of approximately 82,000 deadweight tonnes (DWT) each and seven Long-Range 2 (LR2) tankers of approximately 114,000 DWT each, with deliveries scheduled for 2029 and 2030.

The bulk carrier orders also include options for two additional vessels of similar specifications.

Following the new orders, Yangzijiang Maritime's portfolio comprises seven delivered newbuilds, 86 firm newbuilds under construction and 18 optional newbuilds.

The company said the vessels will be built to IACS classification standards and equipped with environmental features intended to support operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

The newbuilds will be financed through a combination of equity co-investment and debt financing.

Yangzijiang Maritime, a Singapore-based maritime investment and financing company focused on vessel ownership, ship financing, leasing and maritime services, has also signed sales contracts for 18 newbuild vessels with an aggregate gross value of $808 million over the past 10 months, as part of its strategy to monetize vessel investments and redeploy capital into new orders.