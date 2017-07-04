Marine Link
Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Yangzijiang Bags Newbuilding Orders Worth USD 133mln

July 4, 2017

Image: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

Image: Yangzijiang Shipbuilding

 China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has won six shipbuilding contracts worth a total of $133m during the second quarter of this year, Business Times reported.

 
Three of these orders for 1,800 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containerships were exercised from options tied to existing shipbuilding orders. Three others for 82,000-deadweight-tonne bulk carriers were new shipbuilding orders.
 
The new ships are scheduled to be delivered in phases between 2018 to 2020.
 
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding group till this day has  secured a total of 19 effective shipbuilding contracts with an aggregate value of $540m, and there is nine outstanding options including one 6,500 dwt con-ro vessel, two 62,000 dwt bulk carriers, three 1,800 teu containerships and three 29,800 dwt self-unloading vessels to be carried forward.
 
