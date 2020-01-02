Yılport Awaits 2 STS, 6 E-RTG Cranes

Yilport Puerto Bolivar, Ecuador’s first deep-sea terminal, will soon have a new fleet of ship-to-shore (STS) and electrified rubber tired gantry (E-RTG) that set sail from Oita, Japan, on December 30, 2019.



Yilport said in a press release that the cranes will arrive on January 27, 2020, and will be part of a fleet comprising 6 STS and 18 ERTG cranes.



The cranes forms the first shipment of overall 6 new STS cranes and 18 E-RTG cranes order of the Terminal. These 2 STS cranes will have 62 meters 22 rows out-reach capacity, designed to serve 14,000 TEU vessels. E-RTG cranes will be 1 over 6 high and 7+1 wide to handle the yard operations and E-RTG cranes will be fitted state-of-the-art technologies and equipment.



Following latest investment of 2 additional Gottwald HMK 8410 Mobile Harbor Cranes to have 58 meters working radius, 100 tons safe working load, 60 meters boom length and capable of serving vessels up to 19 rows wide, Yilport continues its strong investments with new STS and RTG Cranes.



Along with dredging works to have deepened the terminal into -14.50 m in channel and the port (before having -16.50 m draft following construction of 450m long Berth 6), 4 MHC investments in total, system & software implementations and infrastructure-superstructure works, this latest STS and RTG investments aim to increase terminal capacity and strengthen the terminal’s operational performance.



The terminal will also receive 36 brand new terminal tractor and 36 trailers to support current terminal equipment.



Since the very beginning of taking over of operations in Puerto Bolivar, Yilport takes firm steps forward its ultimate aim of turning the Terminal into one of the leading terminals capable of handling ultra-large container vessels in the West Coast of Latin America.