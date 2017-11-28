USS John S. McCain Heads to Yokosuka for Repair

U.S. warship USS John S. McCain, which was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore in August, has departed Subic Bay, Philippines aboard heavy lift transport vessel MV Treasure en route to Fleet Activities Yokosuka for reapir.

The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) was diverted to Subic Bay October 22, due to poor weather conditions and to repair cracks in the ship's hull discovered after the ship departed Singapore aboard MV Treasure, the Navy said . While at anchor in Subic Bay, technicians inspected the cracks and determined the ship needed additional blocks under it to support and distribute its weight on the heavy lift vessel.

Upon arrival in Yokusuka, John S. McCain will be repaired at Ship Repair Facility-Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) before returning to service in U.S. 7th Fleet. "SRF is making preparations to begin remediation and repair efforts immediately once the ship is dockside," said Lt. Cmdr. Sandra Wyman assigned to SRF-JRMC. "The project will be one of the largest SRF has undertaken."