Zamakona Yards Launches Siuana Arctica

Spain's shipbuilding and ship repair company Zamakona Yards reached a new milestone with the launching of the first of the two 69 m reefer vessels to be built for the Greenlandic shipowner Royal Arctic Line A/S.



Vessel will be named as Siuana Arctica and will replace the existing vessel Pajuttaat built in 1979. Conceptual design is being carried out by the Norwegian company Havyard Design & Solutions.



Launching will take place today (4th of February) in the presence of representatives of the shipowner.



The ship is designed to operate in northwest Greenland and have greater capacity than current ship. The ship will have the flag of Greenland and outfitting works will continue afloat being delivery expected to be by summer 2020.



Zamakona Yards have closely worked with the shipowner and designer to provide the vessel with best performance at sea, maximum cargo capacity and high efficient cargo handling system.



Zamakona project team together with our partners for the different disciplines (piping, electricity, accommodation, painting, etc.) will ensure that Royal Arctic Line receives an state of the art vessel.