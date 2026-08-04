ZeroNorth Launches Agentic AI Solution for Maritime Operations

ZeroNorth introduced Propel by ZeroNorth, a new agentic AI partner for maritime operations. Propel uses AI agents to take action on repetitive manual tasks in operations, freeing operators to focus on decisions that require their judgement.



The launch comes as shipping faces growing operational complexity from geopolitical disruption, regulatory change and volatile fuel prices. Operators coordinate decisions across multiple vessels and disconnected systems, and better coordination can compound into meaningful time and fuel savings across a fleet.



At the same time, agentic AI is now making it possible for software to move beyond insight and recommendation. It can understand intent, respond to changing conditions and help carry out work across complex operational processes. Propel is designed to do exactly that.



Today, Propel takes on repetitive manual tasks related to voyage optimisation that were previously handled by operators. It generates a voyage plan, manages the communication with the master, incorporates feedback into the plan and updates it, while keeping the operator in the loop throughout. It is always on duty and responds as conditions change, helping operators act sooner on voyage opportunities while saving hours of manual coordination across organizations’ operations teams and fleets.



The voyage optimization agent has been in use by ZeroNorth’s Professional Services team over the past three months and ZeroNorth is now giving early-access to key customers Cargill, Ultrabulk and CMB.TECH.



New agents will be released on an ongoing basis. ZeroNorth is testing each new capability with its partners so Propel is shaped by real operational conditions across different shipping segments from the start. Propel will ultimately operate across voyage, vessel and fuel workflows, monitoring operations continuously, and handling actions within the boundaries operators define. Wider commercial availability is planned for later in 2026.