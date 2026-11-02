ZF Aftermarket will make the North American debut of its new unified brand packaging design, alongside an expanded portfolio of solutions for independent workshops at AAPEX 2026.

First presented at Automechanika Frankfurt 2026, ZF Aftermarket’s unified global brand and packaging approach makes it easier for workshops, distributors and fleets to recognize products, navigate the portfolio and access the right support. Rolling out in phases, the new approach strengthens the visible connection between ZF and the established LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, WABCO and TRW brands.

Consistent, unified packaging will be the most visible expression of the new approach. Introduced gradually across the portfolio, it will create a more cohesive appearance across product categories and show more clearly how ZF, LEMFÖRDER, SACHS, WABCO and TRW come together as one aftermarket offering. In Mexico, BOGE remains an important brand whose market presence and customer recognition will continue to play a key role in ZF Aftermarket’s regional portfolio.

ZF develops dynamic systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. ZF Aftermarket translates that systems knowledge into practical support for daily operations: parts, repair solutions, diagnostics, training, technical assistance and digital tools. As vehicles become more complex, this connected offer helps workshops complete repairs efficiently, distributors serve customers with confidence and fleets reduce avoidable downtime. ZF Aftermarket builds on the technology company’s original equipment expertise to serve the evolving needs of the aftermarket.

ZF leaders will be at AAPEX 2026 Booth #F1311 to welcome attendees to the company’s display in The Forum. Bringing ZF Aftermarket’s end-to-end solutions ecosystem to life, the exhibit will showcase key products and solutions for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, ZF [pro]Diagnostics, award-winning ZF [pro]Tech training, remanufacturing and the latest Chassis 2.0 technologies.