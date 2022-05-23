ZF Marine Names Fienco Commercial Thrusters Manager

ZF Marine has appointed Walter Fienco to the position of Product Line Manager, Commercial Thrusters. In this role, Walter will lead ZF Marine’s commercial thruster product sales across the North and Central American and Caribbean markets.

Fienco brings nearly 15 years of commercial thruster product experience to the position. During his tenure at ZF Marine, he managed/led the company’s engineering, technical support and aftermarket teams to successfully commission customer vessels. He was previously Senior Engineer, Customer Applications, for ZF Marine. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from the University of New Orleans.

Wolfgang Schmid, ZF’s Industrial Division Head for North America, said, “It’s no secret that the commercial thruster market is highly competitive. Walter has not only the right mix of skills to help clients source and implement the best possible thruster solutions, but also to help ZF Marine grow its market share.”