ZF [pro]Tech plus Launched in Mexico

ZF Aftermarket has officially launched ZF [pro]Tech plus in Mexico, expanding access to advanced technical training and expert support for independent workshops. The program equips technicians with practical knowledge across transmissions, hybrid and high-voltage systems, ADAS and advanced chassis technologies, helping them service increasingly complex vehicles and strengthen long-term business performance.

Following its introduction at INA PAACE Automechanika in July, the first ZF [pro]Tech plus training event in Mexico has attracted nearly 30 technicians.

The ZF [pro]Tech workshop concept is available in two versions: ZF [pro]Tech start and ZF [pro]Tech plus. In addition to all the advantages of ZF [pro]Tech start, the latter offers further benefits such as personal on-site support and annual participation in technical training on changing topics. There is currently already a network of ZF [pro]Tech start workshops across Mexico. ZF Aftermarket plans to expand this network with both ZF [pro|Tech start and ZF [pro]Tech plus workshops within the next two years.

The first ZF [pro]Tech plus training event in Mexico covers ZF 8HP transmission diagnostics and repair, hybrid and high-voltage systems, ADAS, electronic steering, electronic parking brake diagnostics and smart chassis technologies. Technicians gain practical skills that improve diagnostic accuracy, repair quality and confidence when servicing today's advanced vehicle systems.