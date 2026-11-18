Israeli containership operator ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reported a sharp increase in third-quarter 2026 earnings, driven by stronger freight rates, higher cargo volumes and improved operating margins, prompting the company to raise its full-year financial guidance.

ZIM reported third-quarter revenue of $2.71 billion, up 53% from $1.78 billion a year earlier. Net income surged to $830 million from $123 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $1.33 billion.

The company carried 962,000 TEUs during the quarter, a 4% year-over-year increase, while average freight rates climbed 55% to $2,480 per TEU from $1,602. Adjusted EBIT reached $993 million, representing a 37% margin, compared with 15% in the corresponding 2025 period.

“By keeping our network agile and focusing on premium, profitable trades, we are supporting our customers and positioning ZIM for further growth,” said Chen Lichtenstein, ZIM President and CEO.

ZIM also generated $1.22 billion in quarterly free cash flow, strengthening its balance sheet and reducing net debt to $1.86 billion.





Fleet Development and Orderbook



ZIM currently operates 112 containerships with aggregate capacity of approximately 703,000 TEUs, alongside 13 car carriers. During the second half of 2026, the company took delivery of two newly built 8,000-TEU containerships under five-to-seven-year charters.

Its charter orderbook includes 56 vessels, comprising 52 containerships totaling approximately 418,000 TEUs and four car carriers. The newbuilding program includes 18 LNG dual-fuel containerships of 11,500 TEUs each.

ZIM also expanded its service network, launching the ZX3 expedited Asia–U.S. West Coast service and Falcon service connecting China with Argentina and southern Brazil.

Reflecting stronger market conditions, ZIM raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $3.3 billion–$3.5 billion, from $2.7 billion–$3 billion previously.

Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd's proposed $35-per-share acquisition of ZIM remains subject to regulatory approvals, including Israeli government consent. The transaction is targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

ZIM declared a dividend of $2.01 per share, totaling approximately $243 million.